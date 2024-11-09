James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday

James Gunn rings in wife Jennifer Hudson’s 37th birthday with sweet note!
Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, the DC Universe filmmaker penned a heartwarming birthday wish for Hudson.
“Happy Birthday, @jenniferlholland. You are everything I want in a partner - loving, creative, funny, supportive,” Gunn wrote alongside a photo of the Peacemaker actress sitting on a cozy terrace.
He further added, “Thank you for being kind to me in the good times and even better to me in the worse. I love you with all my heart.”
Shortly after Gunn’s post, Hudson also reciprocated love in the comment section.
“I love you James,” she penned along with teary eyed emojis.
Holland and Gunn tied the knot in October 2022 at Dunbar Ranch in Aspen, Colorado, after dating for seven years.
The couple exchanged vows surrounding by friends and family including, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, John Cena and Gunn's brother Sean Gunn.
Prior to Hudson, Gunn was married to The Office’s actress Jenna Fischer from 2000 to 2008.
James Gunn and Jennifer Hudson have also collaborated for some notable projects, like Brightburn, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.