Entertainment

James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday

DC Universe filmmaker James Gunn and actress Jennifer Holland tied knot in 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday

James Gunn rings in wife Jennifer Hudson’s 37th birthday with sweet note!

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, the DC Universe filmmaker penned a heartwarming birthday wish for Hudson.

“Happy Birthday, @jenniferlholland. You are everything I want in a partner - loving, creative, funny, supportive,” Gunn wrote alongside a photo of the Peacemaker actress sitting on a cozy terrace.

He further added, “Thank you for being kind to me in the good times and even better to me in the worse. I love you with all my heart.”

Shortly after Gunn’s post, Hudson also reciprocated love in the comment section.

“I love you James,” she penned along with teary eyed emojis.


Holland and Gunn tied the knot in October 2022 at Dunbar Ranch in Aspen, Colorado, after dating for seven years.

The couple exchanged vows surrounding by friends and family including, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, John Cena and Gunn's brother Sean Gunn.

Prior to Hudson, Gunn was married to The Office’s actress Jenna Fischer from 2000 to 2008.

James Gunn and Jennifer Hudson have also collaborated for some notable projects, like Brightburn, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Saudi Arabia on track to build the world’s largest building by 2030

Saudi Arabia on track to build the world’s largest building by 2030
How Prince Andrew's inheritance plan could benefit Prince William?

How Prince Andrew's inheritance plan could benefit Prince William?
Ding Junhui secures spot in International Championship final after win over Xu

Ding Junhui secures spot in International Championship final after win over Xu
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday

James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday

Entertainment News

James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
Zach Bryan dubbed ‘horrible’ and ‘mean’ amid ex Brianna ‘Chickenfry’s scandal
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
Taylor Swift dines with Zoë Kravitz, Jerrod Carmichael in NYC after Grammy nominations
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
Kourtney Kardashian makes major announcement after son Rocky’s birthday
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
Beyoncé faces backlash over multiple Grammy nominations
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
Barry Keoghan addresses Sabrina Carpenter's historic Grammy nominations
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
Jennifer Aniston faces another heartbreak after Matt LeBlanc’s isolation
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
Kanye West makes shocking baby plans with Bianca Censori
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
Zendaya, Anne Hathaway to join Tom Holland in Christopher Nolan’s new film
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to first-ever Grammy nomination
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
Dua Lipa takes drastic step after ‘safety issues' in Radical Optimism show
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
Inside Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s ‘incredibly’ relationship