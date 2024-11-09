Entertainment

The Weeknd pays tribute to late 'Candyman' actor Tony Todd: 'Rest well'

Tony Todd passed away at the age of 69 on Wednesday, November 6, at his home in Los Angeles

  November 09, 2024
The Weeknd has paid an emotional tribute to Tony Todd following his death on Wednesday, November 6.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, the I Was Never There singer, whose birth name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, shared photos of Todd, including a picture of him as Daniel Robitaille in the 1992’s horror film Candyman.

“A trailblazer,” The Weeknd wrote of Todd on his Instagram stories, before adding, “Rest well Tony Todd.”

According to his representative Jeffrey Goldberg, Todd died at the age of 69 at his home in the Marina Del Rey neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night, due to his long illness.

Todd is well-known for his performance as a titular serial killer in the Candyman horror franchise, in which he played the role of a ghost of lynched artist Daniel Robitaille

He starred in three Candyman films between 1992 and 1999, before revisiting the role in 2021 for a direct sequel to the original.

Todd’s other notable projects include, The Transformers, Final Destination films, 21 Jump Street, Night Court, MacGyver, Matlock, Jake and the Fatman, Law & Order, The X-Files and many others.

Following Tony Todd’s death, his Candyman co-star Virginia Madsen also paid tribute to him in a video statement on Instagram on Friday.

