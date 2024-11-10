Royal

Kate Middleton makes powerful appearance at Festival of Remembrance after beating cancer

  by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Kate Middleton made elegant appearance at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance with husband Prince William on Saturday evening.

The Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and other members of the royal family at Royal Albert Hall in London, to honour the sacrifices of British and Commwealth Armed Forces.

For her first post-cancer appearance Kate wore an elegant tailored black coat dress, elevated by gold accents and a poignant poppy brooch.

She completed her look with timeless pearl jewelry – a classic necklace and drop earrings – and a sleek quilted clutch.

Upon their arrival, William put a protective arm on Kate's back several times as they were greeted at the entrance of Royal Albert Hall.

Princess Kate's latest appearance marks her first significant royal engagement after announcing that she has completed her chemotherapy in September, nearly nine months after being diagnosed with the fatal disease in January.

Much to onlookers' surprise, Kate paid subtle homage to Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana, by wearing one of her statement sapphire and diamond ring.

Besides, the 75-year-old monarch, Kate and William, other members of the family such as the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie Princess Anne.

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester and Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent also attended the prestigious event.

However, Queen Camilla was notably absent as she already pulled herself out of the Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Day service earlier today.

A Buckingham Palace official revealed that Queen Camilla is, "Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events."


To note, Kate Middleton has been attending the Festival of Remembrance every year since 2015, except 2020, when the event was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royal News

King Charles pens emotional message after Prince Andrew's shock move
How Prince Andrew's inheritance plan could benefit Prince William?
Royal family shares 'disappointing' news about Queen Camilla
Duchess Sophie celebrates big milestone after golf ball incident
Prince Andrew reclaims Royal Lodge from King Charles with shocking move
Princess Eugenie receives new title from King Charles after being 'sidelined'
King Charles shares mind-blowing trick to stay fit amid cancer
Queen Camilla shares heartbreaking message after King Charles sad confession
Prince Harry makes first appearance at Gala after his bombshell statement
Queen Rania’s sweet celebration of baby Iman’s first royal milestone
Princess Beatrice makes solo appearance in UK after husband's surprising post