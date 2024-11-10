‘Euphoria’ season 3 gets greenlight: 2025 production underway

Euphoria gets renewed for season 3!
On Saturday, November 10, 2024, HBO slammed down the cancellation rumours of the hit series.
Recently the reports were suggesting that Sam Levinson-created A24 teen drama has been cancelled after two mega-hit seasons but the network can set the record straight on the speculations
A rep for HBO exclusively The Guardian, “Euphoria is going in to production in 2025. Nothing has changed.”
The production of the new season was delayed by last year’s WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes, along with the death of actor Angus Cloud in July 2023.
Last month, Zendaya, who starred as Rue Bennett in the show, reflected on the possibility of a new season during a chat with Entertainment Weekly on The Awardist podcast.
She said, “It’s important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with. ‘And then she cheats on her boyfriend again! I don’t actually know much about what is happening.”
The Dune star added, “I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening. It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school.”
Notably, the main cast of Euphoria includes Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elord, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Storm Reid and Zendaya.