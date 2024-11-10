Trending

Ananya Panday's Saturday night sorted with THIS film

Actress Ananya Panday weekend plans are connected to her dad Chunky Panday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Actress Ananya Panday weekend plans are connected to her dad Chunky Panday
Actress Ananya Panday weekend plans are connected to her dad Chunky Panday 

Ananya Panday reveals her Saturday night plans, and it's connected to her dad Chunky Panday. 

Excited about the weekend, Ananya took to her Instagram stories to share her movie night plans. 

The Gehraiyaan star gave a massive shoutout to her father Chunky's film Vijay 69 by sharing a poster. 

“My movie night plan is sorted!” along with the hashtag #Vijay69 and a starry-eyed emoji.

Ananya Pandays Saturday night sorted with THIS film

In Vijay 69, the veteran actor Anupam Kher brings to life a 69-year-old man, who is on a mission to prove that age is no barrier to chasing dreams. 

He essays the role of an angry young man, aiming to achieve something meaningful. Alongside him is his supportive friend, played by Chunky Panday. 

This movie also casted Mihir Ahuja in a significant role, adding depth to the promising storyline. 

Directed and written by Akshay Roy, the story highlights the obstacles Anupam's character faces as a whole. 

On the professional front, Ananya Panday last starred in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL and Call Me Bae. 

Next she is set to star in Chand Mera Dil, a romantic film with kill fame Lakshya. 

Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs in jaw-dropping look at ‘Wicked’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs in jaw-dropping look at ‘Wicked’ premiere
King Charles mourns heartbreaking incident with emotional message

King Charles mourns heartbreaking incident with emotional message
Aiman Khan enjoys ‘unforgettable’ vacation with Muneeb Butt, kids in Nathia Gali

Aiman Khan enjoys ‘unforgettable’ vacation with Muneeb Butt, kids in Nathia Gali
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out

Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out

Trending News

Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Mahira Khan paints the town red in latest photoshoot
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Minal Khan acts out steps to AP Dhillon's 'Without You'
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Aiman Khan enjoys ‘unforgettable’ vacation with Muneeb Butt, kids in Nathia Gali
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Kareena Kapoor sets beach body goals in 'Saturday selfies'
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Bhoothnath 3?’
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jafaa’ costar Usman Mukhtar reflects on DNA test scene
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Nick Jonas poses with mother-in-law as wife Priyanka Chopra skips major wedding
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Varun Dhawan shares his intense protective instincts for daughter Lara
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Nataša Stanković spills about her co-parenting journey
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Kareena Kapoor receives ‘gossip’ queen title from Ajay Devgn
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Mahira Khan shares delightful life update in enchanting video