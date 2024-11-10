Ananya Panday's Saturday night sorted with THIS film

Ananya Panday reveals her Saturday night plans, and it's connected to her dad Chunky Panday.
Excited about the weekend, Ananya took to her Instagram stories to share her movie night plans.
The Gehraiyaan star gave a massive shoutout to her father Chunky's film Vijay 69 by sharing a poster.
“My movie night plan is sorted!” along with the hashtag #Vijay69 and a starry-eyed emoji.
In Vijay 69, the veteran actor Anupam Kher brings to life a 69-year-old man, who is on a mission to prove that age is no barrier to chasing dreams.
He essays the role of an angry young man, aiming to achieve something meaningful. Alongside him is his supportive friend, played by Chunky Panday.
This movie also casted Mihir Ahuja in a significant role, adding depth to the promising storyline.
Directed and written by Akshay Roy, the story highlights the obstacles Anupam's character faces as a whole.
On the professional front, Ananya Panday last starred in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL and Call Me Bae.
Next she is set to star in Chand Mera Dil, a romantic film with kill fame Lakshya.