Royal

Royal Family pays poignant tribute on Festival of Remembrance

King Charles, Prince William, Kate and other royal family members attended Festival of Remembrance on November 9, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Royal Family pays poignant tribute on Festival of Remembrance
Royal Family pays poignant tribute on Festival of Remembrance

The Royal Family is observing the Festival of Remembrance with a poignant tribute!

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and several other royal family members attended Remembrance Day event along with other significant royals to honor the sacrifices of British and Commonwealth Armed Forces.

Turning to the official Instagram handle on Sunday, November 10, the Royal Family shared a sorrowful tribute to the war veterans and martyrs.

The post featured a snap that read, “Lest we forget.”

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them,” stated the caption of the post.

Besides the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales, the event was also joined by Princess Anne, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Richard.

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent also attended the prestigious event.

However, Queen Camilla did not attend the event as pulled herself out of the Remembrance Day service and the Festival of Remembrance earlier in the day due to suffering a seasonal chest infection.

The event also marked Kate’s first significant royal engagement after she battled against cancer and recovered from chemotherapy in September 2024.

Kate Middleton takes prominent role in Remembrance Sunday observance

Kate Middleton takes prominent role in Remembrance Sunday observance
Diljit Dosanjh amazes Muslim fans as he sets foot in Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Diljit Dosanjh amazes Muslim fans as he sets foot in Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Messi’s MLS Cup dream shatters after Inter Miami's defeat to Atlanta United

Messi’s MLS Cup dream shatters after Inter Miami's defeat to Atlanta United
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog

Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog

Royal News

Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
King Charles mourns heartbreaking incident with emotional message
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
King Charles plans generous surprise for Britons ahead of 76th birthday?
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Kate Middleton, Prince William make HUGE move after joint appearance
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Kate Middleton makes powerful appearance at Festival of Remembrance after beating cancer
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
King Charles pens emotional message after Prince Andrew's shock move
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
How Prince Andrew's inheritance plan could benefit Prince William?
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Royal family shares 'disappointing' news about Queen Camilla
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Duchess Sophie celebrates big milestone after golf ball incident
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Prince Andrew reclaims Royal Lodge from King Charles with shocking move
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Princess Eugenie receives new title from King Charles after being 'sidelined'
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
King Charles shares mind-blowing trick to stay fit amid cancer