Royal Family pays poignant tribute on Festival of Remembrance

The Royal Family is observing the Festival of Remembrance with a poignant tribute!
On Saturday, November 9, 2024, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and several other royal family members attended Remembrance Day event along with other significant royals to honor the sacrifices of British and Commonwealth Armed Forces.
Turning to the official Instagram handle on Sunday, November 10, the Royal Family shared a sorrowful tribute to the war veterans and martyrs.
The post featured a snap that read, “Lest we forget.”
“At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them,” stated the caption of the post.
Besides the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales, the event was also joined by Princess Anne, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Richard.
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent also attended the prestigious event.
However, Queen Camilla did not attend the event as pulled herself out of the Remembrance Day service and the Festival of Remembrance earlier in the day due to suffering a seasonal chest infection.
The event also marked Kate’s first significant royal engagement after she battled against cancer and recovered from chemotherapy in September 2024.