Kiara Advani radiates 'timeless' elegance in embellished white 

Kiara Advani is a blend of elegance, grace and beauty in latest fashion photo op.
The Kabhir Singh star treated her 35M followers to her flawless beauty on Instagram in the most chic outfit.
She wore a white dress embellished with red roses heavily splattered on the skirt.
Standing against a monochrome backdrop, the rose in her hand lights up the similarity reflected in the pattern of her dress.
To top off her look, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor sported heavy choker and bracelets while in makeup her kohl-filled eyes said it all.
Her curly caramel dyed hair matched perfectly with the stunning outfit.
"Timeless," the actress captioned her post.
Advani surely grabbed eyeballs with her timeless elegance as fan reactions did it all.
One fan in awe wrote, "You beautyyy."
"So pretty," added the second.
"Rose with Rose," effused the third.
"Time running with you," the fourth penned.
Kiara Advani, who tied the knot with ace actor Sidharth Malhotra in 2023, knows very well how to steal the spotlight.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani has numerous projects lined up including Game Changer and War 2.