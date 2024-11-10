Trending

Kiara Advani radiates 'timeless' elegance in embellished white

Superstar Kiara Advani can be rightly called a bed of roses in latest fashion photoshoot

  November 10, 2024
Kiara Advani radiates timeless elegance in embellished white
Kiara Advani radiates 'timeless' elegance in embellished white 

Kiara Advani is a blend of elegance, grace and beauty in latest fashion photo op. 

The Kabhir Singh star treated her 35M followers to her flawless beauty on Instagram in the most chic outfit. 

She wore a white dress embellished with red roses heavily  splattered on the skirt.  

Standing against a monochrome backdrop, the rose in her hand lights up the similarity reflected in the pattern of her dress. 

To top off her look, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor sported heavy choker and bracelets while in makeup her kohl-filled eyes said it all. 

Her curly caramel dyed hair matched perfectly with the stunning outfit. 

"Timeless," the actress captioned her post. 


Advani surely grabbed eyeballs with her timeless elegance as fan reactions did it all. 

One fan in awe wrote, "You beautyyy." 

"So pretty," added the second. 

"Rose with Rose," effused the third. 

"Time running with you," the fourth penned. 

Kiara Advani, who tied the knot with ace actor Sidharth Malhotra in 2023, knows very well how to steal the spotlight. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani has numerous projects lined up including Game Changer and War 2. 

Abhay Deol dubs acting an 'inseure profession'
Diljit Dosanjh amazes Muslim fans as he sets foot in Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Sonam Kapoor showers birthday love on brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Mahira Khan paints the town red in latest photoshoot
Minal Khan acts out steps to AP Dhillon's 'Without You'
Aiman Khan enjoys ‘unforgettable’ vacation with Muneeb Butt, kids in Nathia Gali
Ananya Panday's Saturday night sorted with THIS film
Kareena Kapoor sets beach body goals in 'Saturday selfies'
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Bhoothnath 3?’
Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jafaa’ costar Usman Mukhtar reflects on DNA test scene
Nick Jonas poses with mother-in-law as wife Priyanka Chopra skips major wedding
Varun Dhawan shares his intense protective instincts for daughter Lara