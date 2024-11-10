King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day

King Charles unites nation in silence to honor war victims!
The monarch led the nation in two-minute silence to honor war heroes on Remembrance Sunday, as he laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in central London.
King Charles was also accompanied by other Royal Family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. However, Queen Camilla was notably absent due to a chest infection.
Dressed in the Royal Navy uniform of the Admiral of the Fleet, the King laid the first wreath on behalf of the nation and saluted after stepping back from the Cenotaph.
He was then followed by Queen Camilla’s equerry, Major Ollie Plunket, who laid a wreath on her behalf.
After them, Prince William, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne were among the first to pay their homage, followed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and other senior political leaders.
The newly elected leader of the Conservatives, Kemi Badenoch also made a debut by laying a wreath for the first time.
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton watched the ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign Office alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh.
Taking to their official social media account on Sunday, The Buckingham Palace shared a carousel of photos of royal family from the annual National Service of Remembrance ceremony.
“We remember them. On behalf of the nation, The King lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the annual Service of Remembrance,” the caption reads.
It further added, “Wreaths were also laid by The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Edinburgh, and on behalf of The Queen and The Duke of Kent.”
The weekend's Remembrance events marked the first major appearances of Princess of Wales following her recent cancer battle.