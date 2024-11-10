Sophie supports Kate at Remembrance Sunday Service with heartfelt gesture

The Princess of Wales, Kate, received strong support from the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, as she made a poignant appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service.
This marked a significant moment in Kate's gradual return to royal duties after her cancer diagnosis.
Kate was initially set to stand alone on the central balcony at the Cenotaph in the absence of Queen Camilla, who was recovering from a chest infection.
However, Sophie, who had been scheduled to be on a neighbouring balcony with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, was moved to stand alongside Kate for support.
At the beginning of the ceremony, Kate and Sophie shared a warm conversation, with lip reader Kayleigh Harris revealing that Kate told Sophie, "She will be supported in this," to which Sophie responded, "Yes, and especially..." The full context of their conversation remains unclear.
A body language expert also observed that Sophie appeared to send a subtle message to Prince William through a comforting gesture towards Kate. As the two royals left the balcony at the end of the ceremony, Sophie gently placed her gloved hand on Kate’s back in a show of affection.
Body language expert Judi James explained to The Mirror: “Sophie was clearly in the role of temporary stand-in for William. She chatted to Kate on the balcony as the two women stood side-by-side, and despite Kate’s confident appearance in the spot once occupied by the late Queen, Sophie seemed to keep a watchful eye over her, much like Anne has done for her brother Charles.”
James continued, “The small touch on Kate’s back, as she walked ahead, offered not only maternal affection and reassurance but also sent a silent message to William, showing that Kate is in safe and caring royal hands when he is not there by her side.”