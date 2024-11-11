Prince Andrew exploiting Crown Estate to fund lease at Royal Lodge?

Prince Andrew is expected to receive big blow after reclaiming Royal Lodge!
In a shocking turn of events, the Duke of York was recently reported to have enough finances to carry on living at the Royal Lodge, which he was asked to vacate by King Charles earlier this year.
It was reported that as per Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the Privy Purse, Prince Andrew’s funds to support his accommodation are from legitimate sources.
However, things are expected to become messy as it is now speculated that Rachel Reeves may soon be involved into the bitter feud of the royal brothers, reported GB News.
Rachel Reeves, who is the Chancellor of the Exchequer, could be pushed to open up about the details of the Duke’s finances, which are speculated to be coming from the Crown Estate.
To note, the Crown Estate is a sovereign’s public estate that consists of a collection of lands and holdings, possessed by the British monarch as a corporation sole, in the UK. The estate neither belongs to the government, nor is the belonging of the monarch’s private estate, therefore, to use its funds for personal benefit is not allowed.
The Crown Estate hands over its profits to the Treasury, managed by Reeves, which has general oversight of its business.
Meanwhile, Labour MPs have been wondering if Prince Andrew’s funds are coming by exploiting the foreign business contacts that he made during his service as Britain’s trade envoy, making them to demand transparency over the Duke of York’s new capital provider.
"Full disclosure of these funding arrangements is vital to uphold the reputation of the Royal Family,” said Leeds Labour MP Alex Sobel.
While Rachael Maskell, the York Central Labour MP told the Mail on Sunday, "When the funding for the Royal Family is due to rise by £45 million next year to a staggering £132 million, serious questions need to be asked as to why the monarch's brother continues to reside at his mansion.”
He continued, "There must be greater transparency on the source of the money that has allowed Andrew to stay at Royal Lodge."
If all these speculations prove to be true, then things would become messier than before between King Charles and Prince Andrew.