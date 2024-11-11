Parineeti Chopra dedicates filmy birthday wish to Raghav Chadha 

Trending

  November 11, 2024
Parineeti Chopra’s politician husband Raghav Chadha is celebrating his birthday on November 11, 2024!

On his special day, Chopra took to her Instagram page to share a filmy post which fans cannot help admiring.

The post was a video compilation highlighting the sweet and unseen moments from Chadha’s work, rallies and romantic dates set to the soothing title music of the Mohabbatein movie.

"Happiest bday my Ragaii. Your grace, honesty, patience and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love. I promise to never stop learning from you,” the Ishaqzaade star’s post read.


It further continued, "Everyone around me says it because its true, they don't make gentlemen like you anymore. I’m glad God gave me the best one of them all."

"(Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #Chuparustam) P.S. He’s gonna find this reel tooooooo filmy guys. Send help!" she added.

The power couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who tied the knot on September 24, 2023, marked their 1st wedding anniversary in September this year at an undisclosed holiday destination. 

