Royal

Queen Camilla’s powerful mission revealed amid health struggles

The ITV documentary will air on Monday, November 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024

The documentary will  highlight the Queen’s extensive work on the issue.


Queen Camilla is continuing her steadfast commitment to combating domestic violence, even as she faces health challenges. 

In a new documentary, The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, Her Majesty will shed light on her tireless efforts to raise awareness and provide support to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

The 77-year-old monarch will be seen meeting with Rehema Muthamia, a former Miss England, who shares her harrowing story of being stalked by an ex-partner. 

The documentary will feature a year’s worth of engagements with survivors, highlighting the Queen’s extensive work on the issue. 

For over a decade, Queen Camilla has been a passionate advocate, collaborating with organisations to break the taboo surrounding domestic abuse and help those affected.

Viewers can expect to see a range of activities from the Queen, including a roundtable with teenagers and her celebration of International Women's Day at Buckingham Palace. 

The 90-minute ITV documentary will air on Monday, November 11, 2024.

