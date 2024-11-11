Queen Camilla’s powerful mission revealed amid health struggles

Queen Camilla is continuing her steadfast commitment to combating domestic violence, even as she faces health challenges.
In a new documentary, The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, Her Majesty will shed light on her tireless efforts to raise awareness and provide support to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
The 77-year-old monarch will be seen meeting with Rehema Muthamia, a former Miss England, who shares her harrowing story of being stalked by an ex-partner.
The documentary will feature a year’s worth of engagements with survivors, highlighting the Queen’s extensive work on the issue.
For over a decade, Queen Camilla has been a passionate advocate, collaborating with organisations to break the taboo surrounding domestic abuse and help those affected.
Viewers can expect to see a range of activities from the Queen, including a roundtable with teenagers and her celebration of International Women's Day at Buckingham Palace.
The 90-minute ITV documentary will air on Monday, November 11, 2024.