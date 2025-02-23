OpenAI takes action against suspicious users in China, North Korea

OpenAI has removed accounts of users from China and North Korea who the artificial intelligence company believes were using its technology for malicious purposes including surveillance and opinion-influence operations, the ChatGPT maker said on Friday.
The activities are ways authoritarian regimes could try to leverage AI against the U.S. as well as their own people, OpenAI said in a report, adding that it used AI tools to detect the operations.
The company gave no indication how many accounts were banned or over what time period the action occurred.
In one instance, users had ChatGPT generate news articles in Spanish that denigrated the United States and were published by mainstream news outlets in Latin America under a Chinese company’s byline.
In a second instance, malicious actors potentially connected to North Korea used AI to generate resumes and online profiles for fictitious job applicants, with the goal of fraudulently getting jobs at Western companies.