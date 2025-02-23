Sci-Tech

OpenAI takes action against suspicious users in China, North Korea

China and North Korea users removed from OpenAI over suspicious behavior

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025
OpenAI takes action against suspicious users in China, North Korea
OpenAI takes action against suspicious users in China, North Korea

OpenAI has removed accounts of users from China and North Korea who the artificial intelligence company believes were using its technology for malicious purposes including surveillance and opinion-influence operations, the ChatGPT maker said on Friday.

The activities are ways authoritarian regimes could try to leverage AI against the U.S. as well as their own people, OpenAI said in a report, adding that it used AI tools to detect the operations.

The company gave no indication how many accounts were banned or over what time period the action occurred.

In one instance, users had ChatGPT generate news articles in Spanish that denigrated the United States and were published by mainstream news outlets in Latin America under a Chinese company’s byline.

In a second instance, malicious actors potentially connected to North Korea used AI to generate resumes and online profiles for fictitious job applicants, with the goal of fraudulently getting jobs at Western companies.

Pope Francis in critical condition after severe respiratory crisis

Pope Francis in critical condition after severe respiratory crisis
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie's royal career 'deemed' due to Andrew’s toxic mistakes

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie's royal career 'deemed' due to Andrew’s toxic mistakes
Rihanna opens up about the dark side of fame after A$AP Rocky trial

Rihanna opens up about the dark side of fame after A$AP Rocky trial
Jennifer Love Hewitt drops cryptic message as she rings in 46th birthday

Jennifer Love Hewitt drops cryptic message as she rings in 46th birthday

Apple rolls back advanced data security feature in UK amid government pressure
Apple rolls back advanced data security feature in UK amid government pressure
Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration
Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration
What does Earth look like from other planets? Discover stunning views
What does Earth look like from other planets? Discover stunning views
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications
Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?
Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?
WhatsApp unveils new feature to customize voice message transcriptions
WhatsApp unveils new feature to customize voice message transcriptions
Nvidia launches AI platform to make sign-language learning easier
Nvidia launches AI platform to make sign-language learning easier
OpenAI reaches new milestone of 400 million weekly active users
OpenAI reaches new milestone of 400 million weekly active users
Australian children access social media despite age restrictions, report
Australian children access social media despite age restrictions, report
Microsoft quantum computing chip Majorana 1: Everything you should know
Microsoft quantum computing chip Majorana 1: Everything you should know
Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones
Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones
Ancient Egyptian royal tomb unearthed in historic discovery
Ancient Egyptian royal tomb unearthed in historic discovery