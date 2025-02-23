Sci-Tech

Apple rolls back advanced data security feature in UK amid government pressure

Apple disables advanced data protection in UK, over unprecedented government demands

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025
Apple rolls back advanced data security feature in UK amid government pressure
Apple rolls back advanced data security feature in UK amid government pressure

Apple opened a new tab and scraped its most advanced security encryption feature for cloud data in Britain. The company said on Friday that it is an unprecedented response to government demands for access to user data.

The change affects a feature called Advanced Data Protection (ADP), which extends end-to-end encryption across a wide range of cloud data. Apple said it is no longer available in Britain for new users, with those who try to turn it on receiving an error message starting Friday, and that current users will eventually need to disable this security feature.

"Apple's decision to disable the feature for UK users could well be the only reasonable response at this point, but it leaves those people at the mercy of bad actors and deprives them of a key privacy-preserving technology," said Andrew Crocker, surveillance litigation director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Pope Francis in critical condition after severe respiratory crisis

Pope Francis in critical condition after severe respiratory crisis
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie's royal career 'deemed' due to Andrew’s toxic mistakes

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie's royal career 'deemed' due to Andrew’s toxic mistakes
Rihanna opens up about the dark side of fame after A$AP Rocky trial

Rihanna opens up about the dark side of fame after A$AP Rocky trial
Jennifer Love Hewitt drops cryptic message as she rings in 46th birthday

Jennifer Love Hewitt drops cryptic message as she rings in 46th birthday

OpenAI takes action against suspicious users in China, North Korea
OpenAI takes action against suspicious users in China, North Korea
Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration
Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration
What does Earth look like from other planets? Discover stunning views
What does Earth look like from other planets? Discover stunning views
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications
Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?
Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?
WhatsApp unveils new feature to customize voice message transcriptions
WhatsApp unveils new feature to customize voice message transcriptions
Nvidia launches AI platform to make sign-language learning easier
Nvidia launches AI platform to make sign-language learning easier
OpenAI reaches new milestone of 400 million weekly active users
OpenAI reaches new milestone of 400 million weekly active users
Australian children access social media despite age restrictions, report
Australian children access social media despite age restrictions, report
Microsoft quantum computing chip Majorana 1: Everything you should know
Microsoft quantum computing chip Majorana 1: Everything you should know
Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones
Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones
Ancient Egyptian royal tomb unearthed in historic discovery
Ancient Egyptian royal tomb unearthed in historic discovery