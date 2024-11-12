Princess Kate 'never had cancer' as new report stirs controversy

Kate Middleton has become the subject of wild conspiracy theories following reports about her health.
As per the New York Post report, the conspiracists speculated that Princess Kate may not had cancer.
The theories were supported by the statements made by Rhiannon Mills, senior royal editor at Sky News, in an article he wrote in September after Kate announced that her cancer treatment was completed.
Mill wrote, “In March the princess confirmed that pre-cancerous cells had been found following abdominal surgery and that she would have to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.”
As Mills noted the phrase “pre-cancerous cells” in his article which ignited doubt about Middleton’s condition.
The Daily Beast reported that as Mills is a credible royal reporter and a member of the royal rota, the statement gave strong support to the theories related to the Princess of Wales’ health.
However, the palace did not step forward to correct the “pre-cancerous cells” part of Mills’ report, thus giving credence to the theories about Middleton.
A doctor told the outlet, “You either have pre-cancerous cells or you have cancer, the two terms are not interchangeable.”
Among those who have brought attention to the cancer conspiracy is British pundit Narinder Kaur.
Kaur wrote on X, “I don’t know if she had cancer or pre cancer cells. But either way…I’ve been attacked in the most vicious way. Just because I asked why she looked aged. Just THAT.”
To note, Kate disclosed her cancer in March, two months after undergoing “major abdominal surgery” at the London Clinic, and she confirmed in September that is “cancer-free.”