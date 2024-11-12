Royal

Princess Kate 'never had cancer' as new report stirs controversy

Kate Middleton disclosed her cancer in March, two months after undergoing 'major abdominal surgery'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
Kate Middleton has become the subject of wild conspiracy theories following reports about her health.

As per the New York Post report, the conspiracists speculated that Princess Kate may not had cancer.

The theories were supported by the statements made by Rhiannon Mills, senior royal editor at Sky News, in an article he wrote in September after Kate announced that her cancer treatment was completed.

Mill wrote, “In March the princess confirmed that pre-cancerous cells had been found following abdominal surgery and that she would have to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.”

As Mills noted the phrase “pre-cancerous cells” in his article which ignited doubt about Middleton’s condition.

The Daily Beast reported that as Mills is a credible royal reporter and a member of the royal rota, the statement gave strong support to the theories related to the Princess of Wales’ health.

However, the palace did not step forward to correct the “pre-cancerous cells” part of Mills’ report, thus giving credence to the theories about Middleton.

A doctor told the outlet, “You either have pre-cancerous cells or you have cancer, the two terms are not interchangeable.”

Among those who have brought attention to the cancer conspiracy is British pundit Narinder Kaur.

Kaur wrote on X, “I don’t know if she had cancer or pre cancer cells. But either way…I’ve been attacked in the most vicious way. Just because I asked why she looked aged. Just THAT.”

To note, Kate disclosed her cancer in March, two months after undergoing “major abdominal surgery” at the London Clinic, and she confirmed in September that is “cancer-free.”

Royal News

Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
Prince William, Princess Kate take major step in family life
Prince Harry shares 'extremely' touching statement after missing Royal event
Queen Camilla’s powerful mission revealed amid health struggles
Duchess Sophie receives new honour from Royal Family in Queen Camilla's absence
Prince William garners praises for 'relaxed' appearance with Kate Middleton
Prince Harry set to mark Christmas away from Montecito
Royal family takes meaningful step for Kate Middleton as she returns
Prince Andrew exploiting Crown Estate to fund lease at Royal Lodge?
Prince Harry ‘unlikely’ to attend future Cenotaph Services
Prince Andrew faces backlash over mysterious finances
Princess Anne reflects career paths in candid interview