Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor’s beach break leads to magical sunset moment

Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan tied the knot in 2014 after 8 years long relationship

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s sudden beach stop has turned into a dreamy sunset bliss!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, November 12, 2024, the Mere Paas Tum Ho starlet shared some captivating snaps from her recent outing with husband Taimoor.

The mesmerizing photos captured the lovebirds relishing a magical sunset moment as they spent some quiet time together.

Telling the context behind this sudden venture, Ayeza Khan wrote, “We were returning back to our hotel and Danish decided that we must stop by the beach for the sunset. And it was truly the most beautiful thing I have seen in a long time now.”

The celebrity couple wore coordinated white outfits for the evening.

While Danish Taimoor looked dapper in white shirt featuring orange and black-colored printed pattern, his beloved wife Ayeza exuded glamour in a beautiful white and pink ensemble.

The Mein actress wore a white tee that she paired with a matching coat and pink skirt. As for the accessories, Khan wore multiple seashell and pearl necklaces and carried a black handbag.

In the last slide of the carousel, she dropped a 5-second clip that capture her walking along the water as she cherished the dreamy moment.

“You two are serving the goals like no one can,” praised a fan, while another gushed, “That happy glow on your faces!!!”

To note, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor united in a wedlock in 2014 after dating for 8 years. The couple shares two children, a daughter, Hoorain, and a son, Rayan.

