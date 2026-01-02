Anik Kapoor hails Nana Patekar as 'solid' friend in sweet birthday note

Anil Kapoor expressed his desire to collaborate with his Welcome co-star, Nana Patekar, in a heartwarming birthday message.
Turning to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 1, the Animal actor shared a humorous clip from their 2015 film, Welcome Back, with the text, "Happy Birthday to the OG! @iamnanapatekar."
"The greatest male co-star any actor could ask for, and even more solid dost! Hope you relive the madness and joy of our time on Welcome together with this hilarious clip. Looking forward to our next collaboration," he added.
Anil and Nana starred in the classic comedy franchise Welcome, where they played fan favourite characters Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty, respectively.
Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the original film's story, released in 2007, revolved around Rajiv (Akshay Kumar), who falls in love with Sanjana (Katrina Kaif), whose brothers Uday and Majnu are connected to the underworld.
The chaotic yet comedic movie has remained a rewatchable film for the Bollywood fans.
Moreover, the pair reprised their characters in Welcome Back, with John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replacing Akshay and Katrina.