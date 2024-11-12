Iqra Aziz unveils new looks from her latest photoshoot

Iqra Aziz was a sight to behold in a black ethnic outfit!
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Suno Chanda star shared a bunch of photos slaying in the black designer piece.
In the first image, Aziz exudes elegance while picking out scented flowers from the trees.
The second photo featured the mom-of-one flaunting the designer OOTD to perfection as the cameras captured her standing amidst the backdrop of the lush trees.
Next up, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star’s caramel long tresses fell perfectly over her shoulders with her million-dollar smile lighting up fans’ work week.
This time the fashionista opted glam over comfort in order to offer her admirers some major fashion inspiration.
She sported nude makeup that matched perfectly with her outfit.
Aziz's beauty caught the eyeballs of her fans and followers alike, who heaped all praise on the actress.
One user gushed over her, “The beauty.”
“Back to back cute postings,” another added.
“waiting for your comeback in dramas,” the third user expressed.
The fourth effused, “Sooooo Pretttyyyy.”
Iqra Aziz was last seen in Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet alongside Hamza Sohail.