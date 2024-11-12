Royal

Meghan Markle finally reaches out to Kate Middleton for 'forgiveness'

Meghan Markle aims to begin the new year by rebuilding broken relationships

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
Meghan Markle has reportedly decided to reach out to Princess Kate in order to begin the new year with peace and harmony. 

As reported by Closer magazine, the Duchess of Sussex has recently felt quite lonely after she was portrayed in a negative light in her friend circle and Hollywood.

The former working royal believes that now is the time, she rebuild the broken relationships with gestures of goodwill. 

The source shared, "Meghan has been meticulously curating gift packages filled with a selection of all her favourite things – and of course, plenty of her jam – to send to the who’s who of Hollywood."

An insider shared that Meghan is planning not only to promote her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard but also spread "goodwill and trying to remind people of her softer side."

The report stated that the mother-of-two wants to take advantage of Christmas as she "sees it as the perfect time to try to rebuild connections and is determined not to start 2025 surrounded by negativity."

"She’s been feeling increasingly lonely recently and wants to concentrate on strengthening friendships," the source said. 

Notably, an insider claimed that Meghan is "reaching out to people who aren’t necessarily so fond of her, like [Princess] Kate, Queen Camilla, the Clooneys and the Beckhams."

According to the magazine, Prince Harry's wife is "eager to set the tone of peace for next year as one of peace and forgiveness."

