Royal

Prince Harry's ex shares hilarious life update after Duke's emotional message

The Duke of Sussex's ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy made surprising confession about her latest venture

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024

Prince Harry's ex shares hilarious life update after Duke's emotional message


Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy sent internet into fits with her hilarious life update after Duke released emotional message.

Davy turned to her Instagram account on Monday to offer her fans a peek into her new jewellery collection with two epic photos.

The 39-year-old jewellery designer who was Duke's ladylove between 2004-2010 penned a hilarious caption alongside a photo of her with blowing hair.

"Hats off to models.... this s**t is hard," wrote Chelsy. "Attempting to model the new Aya Essentials collection. Link in bio for better pics," she added.

Prince Harrys ex shares hilarious life update after Dukes emotional message

This refreshing update comes hot over the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's joint statement to mark the Remembrance Day.

"My Fellow Veterans, as we mark both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made both in times of conflict and peace," Harry wrote in an official message he shared on his website.

Prince Harrys ex shares hilarious life update after Dukes emotional message

He added, "You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security. These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models."

It is pertinent to mention Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2017 nearly 7 years after breaking up with Chelsy Davy.

Britney Spears shares 'thrilling' update after bizarrely marrying herself

Britney Spears shares 'thrilling' update after bizarrely marrying herself
Feroze Khan shares heartfelt message for fans before 'Humraaz' release

Feroze Khan shares heartfelt message for fans before 'Humraaz' release
Shell wins appeal against climate court’s emission reduction ruling

Shell wins appeal against climate court’s emission reduction ruling
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message

King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message

Royal News

King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
King Charles, Camilla to attend key event amid William, Kate uncertain status
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Meghan Markle finally reaches out to Kate Middleton for 'forgiveness'
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Princess Charlene spills on ‘difficult’ challenge she faces at 46
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Princess Kate 'never had cancer' as new report stirs controversy
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Prince William, Princess Kate take major step in family life
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Prince Harry shares 'extremely' touching statement after missing Royal event
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Queen Camilla’s powerful mission revealed amid health struggles
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Duchess Sophie receives new honour from Royal Family in Queen Camilla's absence
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Prince William garners praises for 'relaxed' appearance with Kate Middleton
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Prince Harry set to mark Christmas away from Montecito