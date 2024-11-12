Prince Harry's ex shares hilarious life update after Duke's emotional message

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy sent internet into fits with her hilarious life update after Duke released emotional message.
Davy turned to her Instagram account on Monday to offer her fans a peek into her new jewellery collection with two epic photos.
The 39-year-old jewellery designer who was Duke's ladylove between 2004-2010 penned a hilarious caption alongside a photo of her with blowing hair.
"Hats off to models.... this s**t is hard," wrote Chelsy. "Attempting to model the new Aya Essentials collection. Link in bio for better pics," she added.
This refreshing update comes hot over the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's joint statement to mark the Remembrance Day.
"My Fellow Veterans, as we mark both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made both in times of conflict and peace," Harry wrote in an official message he shared on his website.
He added, "You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security. These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models."
It is pertinent to mention Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2017 nearly 7 years after breaking up with Chelsy Davy.