Feroze Khan shares heartfelt message for fans before 'Humraaz' release

Feroze Khan, known for being an avid social media user shared a message for his 8.6M followers!
Turning to his Instagram account on Monday, the Gul e Rana actor shared a candid shot of himself flaunting his signature sunglasses.
The image captured him looking away as he pulled off an utterly sombre expression.
Khan looked dapper in a black hoodie while standing amidst the backdrop of the clear blue sky.
“Sending my love to you all and wishing you all nothing but afiaaah and prosperity in all your matters,” the Ishqiya actor captioned his post.
Fans were taken aback by the actor’s sweet words and immediately reciprocated the love back in the comments section.
“King Feroze Khan,” one user wrote.
“Sending love back to you and yours HERO,” a second user penned.
“Your words are like sweet treats: So Sweet!” gushed another.
"CLASS," effused the fourth.
Lately, the Khaani star has been acting as a mentor for the public, sharing anecdotes about the ‘major dips’ and ‘major highs' in life.
On the professional front, Feroze Khan is currently filming in the new drama Humraaz opposite Ayeza Khan.