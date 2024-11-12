Royal

King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message

The British Monarch rubs shoulder with renowned Royal at Windsor Castle after Remembrance Day

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024

King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message


King Charles hosted a crucial meeting with key royal figure at Windsor Castle after estranged son Prince Harry's emotional statement.

The 75-year-old gave a warm welcome to Bahrain's monarch, King Hamad on Tuesday, who joined Charles onto The Quadrangle to "inspect the Guard of Honour, which was made of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards."

Royal Family's Instagram account shared two photos of both monarchs.

First photo saw Charles standing next to Hamad, both flashing a warm smile to the camera.

Next picture showcased King Hamad following Charles' lead in inspecting the Guard of Honour.

King Charles appeared in high spirits in blue three piece suit with a Remembrance Day poppy pinned to the lapel of his coat.

King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harrys emotional message

This update comes after Prince Harry's emotional message on the Remembrance Day on his and Meghan Markle's official website.

"My Fellow Veterans, as we mark both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made both in times of conflict and peace," the message read.

King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harrys emotional message

He continued, "You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security. These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models."

"At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities. That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today's challenges," added the Duke of Sussex.

Queen Camilla was notably absent as she is currently under recovery from chest infection.

Britney Spears shares 'thrilling' update after bizarrely marrying herself

Britney Spears shares 'thrilling' update after bizarrely marrying herself
Feroze Khan shares heartfelt message for fans before 'Humraaz' release

Feroze Khan shares heartfelt message for fans before 'Humraaz' release
Shell wins appeal against climate court’s emission reduction ruling

Shell wins appeal against climate court’s emission reduction ruling
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message

King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message

Royal News

King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie spark 'rift’ rumours with new move
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
King Charles, Camilla to attend key event amid William, Kate uncertain status
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Meghan Markle finally reaches out to Kate Middleton for 'forgiveness'
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Prince Harry's ex shares hilarious life update after Duke's emotional message
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Princess Charlene spills on ‘difficult’ challenge she faces at 46
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Princess Kate 'never had cancer' as new report stirs controversy
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Prince William, Princess Kate take major step in family life
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Prince Harry shares 'extremely' touching statement after missing Royal event
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Queen Camilla’s powerful mission revealed amid health struggles
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Duchess Sophie receives new honour from Royal Family in Queen Camilla's absence
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Prince William garners praises for 'relaxed' appearance with Kate Middleton