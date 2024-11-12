King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message

King Charles hosted a crucial meeting with key royal figure at Windsor Castle after estranged son Prince Harry's emotional statement.
The 75-year-old gave a warm welcome to Bahrain's monarch, King Hamad on Tuesday, who joined Charles onto The Quadrangle to "inspect the Guard of Honour, which was made of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards."
Royal Family's Instagram account shared two photos of both monarchs.
First photo saw Charles standing next to Hamad, both flashing a warm smile to the camera.
Next picture showcased King Hamad following Charles' lead in inspecting the Guard of Honour.
King Charles appeared in high spirits in blue three piece suit with a Remembrance Day poppy pinned to the lapel of his coat.
This update comes after Prince Harry's emotional message on the Remembrance Day on his and Meghan Markle's official website.
"My Fellow Veterans, as we mark both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made both in times of conflict and peace," the message read.
He continued, "You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security. These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models."
"At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities. That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today's challenges," added the Duke of Sussex.
Queen Camilla was notably absent as she is currently under recovery from chest infection.