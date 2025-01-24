Aiman Khan unveils cute photos from family day out  

Aiman Khan enjoyed a day out at the Jumbo Jump Karachi.
Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Khwab Saraye actress shared gorgeous images of her husband Muneeb Butt and children from the outing.
In pictures shared, the little girls had a great time climbing towers of the wonderful play area.
The Zindaan star also joined in the fun, jumping alongside her youngest.
“My happy place," Aiman wrote as caption.
For the fun day out, the mother-of-two slipped in a sweatshirt and jeans paired with sneakers.
Soon after the family photo dump did rounds, Aiman’s die-hard’s could not stop gushing.
One wrote, “Amalo and Miru my babies.”
A second user expressed,”Miral cuteness overloaded.”
“So cute,” a third fan noted.
“Family,” a fourth penned.
It is pertinent to mention that Aiman is not just an incredible actress but also a successful entrepreneur, managing her own skincare brand.
Known for her extensive body of work and a massive Instagram following, the actress continues to win hearts both on and off screen.
On the personal front, Aiman Khan is married to actor Muneeb Butt and have two daughters Amal and Miraal.