Trending

Aiman Khan unveils cute photos from family day out

'Baandi' star Aiman Khan shares adorable moments with her daughters

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
Aiman Khan unveils cute photos from family day out
Aiman Khan unveils cute photos from family day out  

Aiman Khan enjoyed a day out at the Jumbo Jump Karachi.

Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Khwab Saraye actress shared gorgeous images of her husband Muneeb Butt and children from the outing.

In pictures shared, the little girls had a great time climbing towers of the wonderful play area.

The Zindaan star also joined in the fun, jumping alongside her youngest.

“My happy place," Aiman wrote as caption.


For the fun day out, the mother-of-two slipped in a sweatshirt and jeans paired with sneakers.

Soon after the family photo dump did rounds, Aiman’s die-hard’s could not stop gushing.

One wrote, “Amalo and Miru my babies.”

A second user expressed,”Miral cuteness overloaded.”

“So cute,” a third fan noted.

“Family,” a fourth penned.

It is pertinent to mention that Aiman is not just an incredible actress but also a successful entrepreneur, managing her own skincare brand.

Known for her extensive body of work and a massive Instagram following, the actress continues to win hearts both on and off screen.

On the personal front, Aiman Khan is married to actor Muneeb Butt and have two daughters Amal and Miraal. 

Queen Camilla shares powerful message on rising hate speech

Queen Camilla shares powerful message on rising hate speech
Nashville school shooting: Shocking details unfolded amid investigation

Nashville school shooting: Shocking details unfolded amid investigation
Priyanka Chopra gives nod to 'Anuja' after Oscars 2025 nomination

Priyanka Chopra gives nod to 'Anuja' after Oscars 2025 nomination
Robert Pattinson reacts to 'Twilight' criticism amid marriage rumours

Robert Pattinson reacts to 'Twilight' criticism amid marriage rumours

Asim Azhar's fiancee Merub Ali offers close peek into her surprise birthday bash
Asim Azhar's fiancee Merub Ali offers close peek into her surprise birthday bash
Sidharth Malhotra drops stunning glimpse from 'Param Sundari' shoot location
Sidharth Malhotra drops stunning glimpse from 'Param Sundari' shoot location
Imran Ashraf shares moving statement about his son Roham
Imran Ashraf shares moving statement about his son Roham
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus
Feroze Khan unveils first look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Feroze Khan unveils first look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Alia Bhatt wins hearts with exciting GRWM video
Alia Bhatt wins hearts with exciting GRWM video
Rajpal Yadav receives death threat: Details Inside
Rajpal Yadav receives death threat: Details Inside
Asim Azhar's love-filled gesture for fiancee Merub Ali goes viral
Asim Azhar's love-filled gesture for fiancee Merub Ali goes viral
Triptii Dimri break silence on her 'overtly sexualized’ image after ‘Animal’
Triptii Dimri break silence on her 'overtly sexualized’ image after ‘Animal’
Is Ahad Raza Mir dating Dananeer Mobeen?
Is Ahad Raza Mir dating Dananeer Mobeen?
'Padmaavat': historical epic-saga to re-release on THIS date
'Padmaavat': historical epic-saga to re-release on THIS date
Asim Azhar announces exciting new show days after lighting up Karachi Eat
Asim Azhar announces exciting new show days after lighting up Karachi Eat