Princess Beatrice represents King Charles at key event after monarch's snub

Princess Beatrice represented King Charles at a key royal event after being allegedly 'sidelined' by the monarch.
According to Hello!, the Princess of York visited The King's Foundation's Future Textiles exhibition at the Garrison Chapel, London earlier this week.
Sarah Ferguson's daughter met the charity's Education Director, Jacqueline Farrell during her visit.
Moreover, she also exchanged warm moments with a few "students, alumni and industry partners from King's Foundation courses."
For the unversed, The King's Foundation, which was previously known as The Prince's Foundation, aims to "build and support communities where people, places and the planet can coexist in harmony."
It is important to note that the mother-to-be's recent royal outing came after an insider claimed that the York sisters left 'upset' with the monarch's decision.
According to Daily Beast, a close pal of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice revealed that "they are very upset to have been ignored by the King as they feel they have a lot to offer, but they're not surprised."
Prince Andrew's daughters left disappointed for not giving key royal roles, especially during the royal health crisis.