King Charles set to put Prince Harry's last hopes of 'reconciliation to rest'

Prince William and Queen Camilla team up against Prince Harry

  November 13, 2024
King Charles is preparing to send a heartbreaking message to his estranged son, Prince Harry, amid a years-long royal feud.

According to Closer magazine, the royal family members including Prince William, Queen Camilla and courtiers have been using the monarch to cut the Duke's share of money from his will. 

An insider shared, "The rift is already wide but cutting off Harry will likely be the final nail in the coffin for any kind of reconciliation."

"There’s so much resentment and anger and very few people are ready to forgive him for the damage he’s done," added the source. 

The report claimed that the King wrote his will a long time ago, however, certain "family members and courtiers" are strongly urging him to remove Harry's name from it.

An insider shared that the members of the Firm including William and Camilla "hate the idea of Harry getting anything from the Windsors..."

They believe it is the right time to "put it down on paper to reflect Harry’s impact on the monarchy and the stress he’s caused to his father."

Prince William makes big move after Kate Middleton confirms key appearance
Kensington Palace excites fans with Christmas Carol Service video message
Kate Middleton reveals purpose behind this year's carol service
Queen Camilla attends first royal engagement after chest infection
Queen Rania resumes royal duties after cherished time as grandmother
Princess Anne experiences tense journey to Glasgow as she attends HIV congress
Donald Trump’s victory adds to Meghan, Harry’s ‘cause for anxiety'
King Charles 'had crucial talks' with Archbishop of Canterbury before resignation
Princess Diana 'would be alive today', former Chauffeur claims
Queen Camilla’s hidden talent revealed as she resumes duties after illness
Princess Beatrice represents King Charles at key event after monarch's snub
Queen Camilla takes shocking decision for King Charles birthday