King Charles set to put Prince Harry’s last hopes of 'reconciliation to rest'

King Charles is preparing to send a heartbreaking message to his estranged son, Prince Harry, amid a years-long royal feud.
According to Closer magazine, the royal family members including Prince William, Queen Camilla and courtiers have been using the monarch to cut the Duke's share of money from his will.
An insider shared, "The rift is already wide but cutting off Harry will likely be the final nail in the coffin for any kind of reconciliation."
"There’s so much resentment and anger and very few people are ready to forgive him for the damage he’s done," added the source.
The report claimed that the King wrote his will a long time ago, however, certain "family members and courtiers" are strongly urging him to remove Harry's name from it.
An insider shared that the members of the Firm including William and Camilla "hate the idea of Harry getting anything from the Windsors..."
They believe it is the right time to "put it down on paper to reflect Harry’s impact on the monarchy and the stress he’s caused to his father."