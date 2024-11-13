Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make important move for Archie, Lilibet

Nearly five years have passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties and settled in California, creating a noticeable divide between them and the rest of the Royal Family.
Despite the ongoing tensions, recent developments suggest there might be room for reconciliation, particularly in light of a significant new move made by the couple.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has noted that their latest purchase of a property in Portugal could pave the way for a potential thaw in family relations—something that could greatly impact their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.
After parting ways with Frogmore Cottage, their only European residence at the time, this new home marks a fresh chapter in the Sussex family’s life.
Fitzwilliams described the purchase as "extremely significant," emphasising its potential implications for their future connection with royal relatives. He noted the close relationship between Harry, Meghan, and Princess Eugenie, who also owns property in Portugal, which could offer the Sussexes more opportunities to spend time with their royal family.
This move is also seen as a strategic decision, possibly giving them access to the EU’s Schengen area.
"This proves they are close and it also gives the Sussexes a base in the EU with the possibility of acquiring the Golden Visa which would give them free access to the EU’s Schengen area," Fitzwilliams explained. "It makes clear that they are connected closely to part of the royal family, and it will be interesting to see how they intend to develop this."
Additionally, the new location could allow the Sussex children, Archie and Lilibet, to form closer bonds with their royal relatives.
Fitzwilliams suggested that we might eventually see more of the children in public, especially in future family moments with Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.