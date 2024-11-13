Muneeb Butt, Amna Ilyas team up for Punjabi movie ‘Seylum’

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Muneeb Butt and Amna Ilyas are all set to share big screen in upcoming Punjabi movie, Seylum.

The action-packed film is all set begin production next week, with Butt and Ilyas in lead roles.

According to a Dawn Images source, Seylum will be helmed by Awais Raoof under Jehan Films, the production house behind Shaan Shahid’s blockbuster film Zarrar.

The director and writer of the film, Abu Aleeha, has also confirmed the exciting news to the outlet.

Butt and Ilyas’s debut Punjabi film will be be shot in Lahore, Kallar Kahar, Nathiagali, Cholistan, and Bahawalpur.

The source also revealed that the filmmakers behind Seylum are aiming to release it on Eidul Fitr next year and promises that it will be the second most expensive Punjabi film after the 2022 blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Soon after the news broke, fans took internet by storm with some anticipating the film while other criticizing.

One user wrote, “For the love of God take Punjabi actors for punjabi movies. It's painful to hear their pethatic punjabi accent and pronunciation!!”

While another gushed, “Can’t wait to watch. So excited.”

Moreover, the complete cast of Seylum will be announced next week.

