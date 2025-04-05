Trending

Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident

Soha Ali Khan opened up about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khans stabbing incident
Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident 

Soha Ali Khan recently broken her silence over her brother, Saif Ali Khan’s horrific stabbing incident.

In a conversation with PTI, the mom-of-one opened up about her elder sibling’s tragic incident and shared how courageous her brother is.

"It disturbed all of us. Our main concern was that he was fine, which he was, and fully recovered now and is back to work. That was our focus. Thank God, he is alright," the 46-year-old Indian actress noted.

Related: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan's new film 'Chhorii 2' teaser unveiled  

For those unaware, Saif was brutally attacked in the early hours of January 16, at his Bandra home in Mumbai.

According to Hindustan Times, the Race star was stabbed six times by the assailant, who was later detained by Mumbai police.

Soha made these remarks while promoting her upcoming horror film Chhorii 2, a sequel to the 2021 hit of the same title. 

Apart from Soha, the popular Indian actress, Nushrratt Bharuccha starred in Chhorii 2.

The film is slated to be released across theatres on April 11, 2025.

Soha Ali Khan was last appeared in the 2018 film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, and Chitrangada Singh. 

Related: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Soha Ali Khan shares update on actor's health 

Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse into her festive celebration
Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse into her festive celebration
'Hera Pheri 3': Everything to know about the third installment
'Hera Pheri 3': Everything to know about the third installment
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars pay moving tribute to Manoj Kumar
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars pay moving tribute to Manoj Kumar
Alia Bhatt celebrates MakeMyTrip's 25th anniversary in heartfelt post
Alia Bhatt celebrates MakeMyTrip's 25th anniversary in heartfelt post
Manoj Kumar, India’s ‘Bharat Kumar’ breathes his last at 87
Manoj Kumar, India’s ‘Bharat Kumar’ breathes his last at 87
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight British crown
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight British crown
Bollywood Khans Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh suffer huge setback
Bollywood Khans Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh suffer huge setback
Kajol pens hilarious birthday wish for husband Ajay Devgan: ‘Don’t mind’
Kajol pens hilarious birthday wish for husband Ajay Devgan: ‘Don’t mind’
Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi steal spotlight at Vivienne Westwood's fashion show
Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi steal spotlight at Vivienne Westwood's fashion show
Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar team up for mega comedy trilogy
Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar team up for mega comedy trilogy
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ releases first teaser
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ releases first teaser
From Ayeza Khan to Durefishan: Pakistani divas sizzle in stunning Eid outfits
From Ayeza Khan to Durefishan: Pakistani divas sizzle in stunning Eid outfits