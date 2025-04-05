Soha Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident 

Soha Ali Khan recently broken her silence over her brother, Saif Ali Khan’s horrific stabbing incident.
In a conversation with PTI, the mom-of-one opened up about her elder sibling’s tragic incident and shared how courageous her brother is.
"It disturbed all of us. Our main concern was that he was fine, which he was, and fully recovered now and is back to work. That was our focus. Thank God, he is alright," the 46-year-old Indian actress noted.
Related: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan's new film 'Chhorii 2' teaser unveiled
For those unaware, Saif was brutally attacked in the early hours of January 16, at his Bandra home in Mumbai.
According to Hindustan Times, the Race star was stabbed six times by the assailant, who was later detained by Mumbai police.
Soha made these remarks while promoting her upcoming horror film Chhorii 2, a sequel to the 2021 hit of the same title.
Apart from Soha, the popular Indian actress, Nushrratt Bharuccha starred in Chhorii 2.
The film is slated to be released across theatres on April 11, 2025.
Soha Ali Khan was last appeared in the 2018 film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, and Chitrangada Singh.
Related: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Soha Ali Khan shares update on actor's health