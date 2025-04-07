Priyanka Chopra joins husband Nick Jonas at 'The Last Five Years' opening

Priyanka Chopra cheered on husband Nick Jonas at the Broadway opening of The Last Five Years.
On Sunday, April 6, 2025, the couple were photographed at Hudson Theatre, where the fans would be able to witness the play starring the Nick and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, till June 22, 2025.
Priyanka and Nick colour coordinated at the red carpet, as the Krrish actress was slipped in a black sleeveless halter top paired with knee-length pencil skirt.
The 42-year-old actress accessorised the ensemble with diamond bracelets and matching earrings, while the Jealous crooner rocked a black pinstripe suit.
Story of The Last Five Years follows a relationship that's ending between a rising novelist Jamie, played by Nick and a struggling actress Cathy, in two opposite timelines.
First premiered Off-Broadway 2002 with Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott, it is among one of the most beloved musical for theatres fans.
Along with Priyanka, Nick was also joined by brothers and bandmates Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, who showed their support for the Broadway debut of The Last Five Years.
Notably, Nick's close friends and family had already seen the musical in all its glory as they attended a preview performance, which began on March 18, 2025.