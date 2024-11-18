Sci-Tech

Roblox rolls out major safety measures for kids under 13

The company stated that new changes are expected to be fully implemented by the end of March 2025

  by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Roblox, the most popular gaming platform for eight to 12 year olds in the UK has taken a major step to safeguard children.

As per BBC, Roblox has announced plans to restrict messages for users under 13 on the platform.

As per the new policy, child users will be restricted from sending messages within games, unless a verified parent or guardian grants them permission.

Guardians and parents need to verify their identity and age with a government issued ID or credit card in order to access parental permissions for their child through a linked account.

Parents will also be able to view and manage their child’s account, including viewing their online friends list and setting daily playtime limits.

Matt Kaufman, Roblox's chief safety officer, said that 88 million people play the game daily, and over 10% of the company’s workforce, which is around a thousand employees are dedicated to the platform’s safety features.

He said, "Our goal is to keep all users safe, no matter what age they are.”

Kaufman further added, “We encourage parents to be working with their kids to create accounts and hopefully ensure that their kids are using their accurate age when they sign up."

The company stated that these changes will start being rolled out on Monday and are expected to be fully implemented by the end of March 2025.

