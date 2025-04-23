Princess Beatrice’s husband reacts to King Charles’s bold royal move

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has made his stance clear regarding King Charles's recent actions.
As per GB News, Princess Beatrice's husband revealed his interest in the plans to open an exhibition featuring King Charles's private art collection.
The British Monarch will display a special exhibition at Buckingham Palace featuring 70 artworks created during his royal tours over the past four decades.
The exhibition, called "The King's Tour Artists," is set to be showcased in the State Rooms this summer.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi showed his support for the project by liking the Instagram post from the Royal Collection Trust and the Royal Family.
To note, the collection will present the work of 42 artists who have joined the King on 69 tours to 95 countries since he first invited an artist to join him 40 years ago.
King Charles Art Collection:
It all started when the then-Prince of Wales invited artist John Ward to join an official visit to Italy at his own expense.
Ward always had a small sketchbook instead of a camera to document the visit.
Among the standout pieces are Mary Anne Aytoun Ellis’s painting of Kaieteur Falls in Guyana and Richard Foster’s 2009 depiction of the royal couple’s visit to the Galápagos.
Significantly, the exhibition will start along with the seasonal opening of the State Rooms, open every day in July and August, and Thursday to Monday throughout September.