Athiya Shetty jets off to undisclosed location after pregnancy announcement

Actor Suniel Shetty’s beloved daughter Athiya Shetty was spotted catching a flight in the wee hours of Tuesday.
The soon-to-be-mom, who announced her pregnancy on November 8, 2024, stirred the internet with her latest airport appearance.
In a viral video, the Mubarakan actress was seen checking in at the airport and getting her documents verified at the counter with other individuals.
Paparazzis captured the actress from afar while she made her way to catch a flight, leaving fans to wonder if she is headed to Perth to attend her husband KL Rahul’s upcoming test series.
For the airport outing, Athiya kept it simple as she radiated pure glow in a printed cotton suit with matching pants and dupatta.
She kept her long tresses open that neatly cascaded through her arms and carried a black handbag, adding a touch of chicness to her look.
It is pertinent to mention that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made a joint post announcing their pregnancy earlier this week, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (sic).”
Shortly after sharing the good news, several Bollywood celebrities and loved ones of the couple extended congratulations including Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Khushi Kapoor and Kiara Advani, among others.