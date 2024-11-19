Karan Johar posts Ranveer Singh’s iconic dance on 2024 Men’s Day

Karan Johar has given a poignant message on 2024 International Men's Day by sharing mesmerising dance of Ranveer Singh from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Ranveer starred in the 2023 blockbuster film along with Alia Bhatt.
The Indian filmmaker shared a clip on Instagram and wrote, “hunar ka koi gender nahi hota. Today is dedicated to the real MVPs of our society - the men. But not just any (and definitely not EVERY) man…today is for the men who champion feminism.”
He applauded men who uplift humanity by advocating equity, equality & a more compassionate society for women.
Karan added, “So that can be on the stage dancing your heart to Dola Re channelling your inner Madhuri & Aishwarya or it could be on the field expressing your emotions and gratitude after hitting the ball out of the park with your bat. It could be anything. It could be everything.”
The 52-year old director concluded the touching note by telling men to not “hold back” and the society a better place.
In the shared video from the movie, Ranveer was dancing Dola Re in a dazzling maroon frock.
Shortly after Karan shared the post, his fans and many Indian celebrities appreciated him for celebrating International Men's Day with such a thoughtful message.