  • By Javeria Ahmed
Raha joins Neetu Kapoor for Radhika Sarathkumar meet at Ranbir's new home
Neetu Kapoor enjoyed a catch-up with Radhika Sarathkumar at Ranbir Kapoor’s new home, with little Raha keeping the star company during the visit.

Sharing a snap from the visit, the Vani Rani actress dropped the post as they both were seen smiling together.

In a caption she wrote, “Quick trip to Mumbai, visited @neetu54 Ji for chai, Paani Puri and scones (heart emojis) In their beautiful and tastefully done home with cute Raha for company (love emojis) missed u @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial (heart emojis).”

Notably, Radhika and Rishi Kapoor starred together in the 1986 film Naseeb Apna Apna, a remake of the 1982 Tamil film Gopurangal Saivathillai.

Previously, Alia shared an inside glimpse of their new home on Instagram in December.

Their new home located in Pali Hill, the six-storey bungalow has been estimated to be valued at ₹350-400 crore.

Alia had posted pictures of a griha pravesh puja held in November at the new home.

The bungalow, reportedly reconstructed under the late actor’s watch, now includes living quarters for Ranbir, Alia, Raha, and Neetu, plus rooms for Riddhima, Bharat Sahni, and Samara.

To note, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor held an intimate ceremony at their residence, Vastu, in Bandra, Mumbai, attended by close family and friends.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raha, later that year on November 6, 2022.

