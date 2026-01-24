Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul bring star power to Ahan Shetty’s ‘Border 2’ premiere

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
Ahan Shetty's sister Athiya Shetty and brother-in-law KL Rahul turn heads at the star-studded premiere of 'Border 2'

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have showed up to back Ahan Shetty’s new project.

The actress-sportsman couple brought their star power to the grand premiere of her brother Ahan’s new film Border 2, turning heads at the event held on Friday, January 23.

In a clip shared by Hindustan Times on Instagram, the 33-year-old former Indian actress could be seen radiating glow in a stylish dark navy coordinated ensemble that included long-sleeve shirt and tailored trousers.

She accessorized with a chic brown handbag and styled her hair in a sleek bun, sporting minimal makeup that perfectly complemented the outfit.

Accompanying her was the 33-year-old Indian cricketer, who exuded charm in a casual look, wearing brown button-down shirt and matching trousers.

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty – who portrays Lt Cdr Mahendra Singh Rawat, an Indian Navy officer from 14th Frigate Squadron in Border 2 – kept his look minimal by wearing a white T-shirt under a blue denim shirt, paired with black pants and matching belt.

The trio smiled brightly as they posed for the camera at the star-studded premiere, also attended by Ahan and Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty, who notably starred in the 1997 Border.

Border 2 – which is the sequel to 1997 Border – features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa in the ensemble cast.

The movie was released on January 23, 2026, and has sparked a wave of patriotism among the audiences.

