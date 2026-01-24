Sonu Nigam speaks out on Javed Akhtar’s blunt jab at ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ remake

Sonu Nigam has broken his silence on Javed Akhtar’s harsh “creative bankruptcy” comment.
The 52-year-old Indian playback singer recently renewed the iconic 1997 track Sandese Aate Hain from Border, retitled Ghar Kab Aaoge, for the film’s sequel, Border 2.
Following the remake, renowned Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar, who penned the lyrics for Sandese Aate Hain nearly three decades ago, lashed out at the industry’s music artists for making it a trend to remake classic songs, calling it “intellectual and creative bankruptcy.”
“They did ask me to write for the film, but I refused. I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy. You have an old song, which did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something?," he stated while speaking to India Today.
The veteran lyricist continued, "Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work. Whatever is bygone, let that be. What is the need to recreate it?"
Now, Sonu Nigam has responded to Javed’s harsh criticism by explaining his own take on the matter.
“Yes, Javed sir is absolutely right in saying that it is not good to bring back old songs. But if Border is a soldier, Sandese Aate Hain is his uniform. We can’t imagine Border without the song,” stated the Bole Chudiyan hitmaker.
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa.
The film – released on Friday, January 23 – is currently running in cinemas.