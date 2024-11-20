Cher makes shocking revelation about childhood in bombshell memoir

Cher reflected on her time when she lost her virginity at 14 after she had "revenge sex" with a neighbour's son.
Reflecting on her childhood, the 78-year-old singer revealed in her new book Cher: The Memoir, Part One that she decided to "loan out" her virginity to the boy after he treated her "like an embarrassing kid" in front of his friends.
The Believe singer noted, "An Italian family on our street had a cute son who was a senior in high school. He spent his weekends working on his hot rod as I handed him tools. Then he’d come to my room, we’d kiss, he’d want me to hold his other tool, and I’d say no. I liked his black roadster better than him.”
Cher added, "Not that sex was far from my mind then, as the main conversations among girls at school were about how they spent their weekends fooling around with boys but never went to 'fourth base' ... "
Recounting the past the Mask star said she lost her virginity with "the neighbour" as an act of "revenge" after he ditched her on an outing with his pals.
"The neighbour was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he’d treat me like an embarrassing kid,” Cher explained.
To note, Cher released the first instalment of a planned two-part memoir Tuesday, Cher: The Memoir, Part One.