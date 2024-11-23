Kendrick Lamar surprises fans with unannounced album ‘GNX’

Kendrick Lamar is surprising his ardent fans with the latest unannounced album, GNX!
Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, November 22, the Hey Now rapper, 37, dropped the news of his latest album, whose release was completely unexpected.
The American rapper and songwriter shared his snap in the post along with a one-word caption that was enough to thrill his 16.9 million fans.
“GNX,” captioned Lamar.
The newest album, that comprises of 12 tracks, is the rapper’s sixth studio album and marks his first release after the 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
Just a few hours before the 17-time Grammy winner sparked fan frenzy, he teased the album release with a cryptic one-minute clip of the title track, uploaded on YouTube.
The album features Kendrick Lamar’s collaborations with Jack Antonoff, SZA, and Kamasi Washington.
To express their excitement, the rapper’s fans swamped the comment section with their reactions.
“Kendrick lamar is the goat. thank you . i was just talking to my homie abt his album and here he is randomly dropping right at this moment . thank you kendrick,” expressed one.
Another penned, “I’m speechless,” while third reacted, “No way.”
Lamar’s latest released GNX comes just a few weeks after the rapper made headlines for his feud with Drake.
Earlier in October, during a Nostalgia Party at Tyrone Edwards, Toronto, the Rich Baby Daddy rapper took aim towards Kendrick Lamar by warning the crowd against fake friends who take advantage and then “stab you in the back.”
Moreover, Kendrick Lamar is up for seven Grammys in the upcoming year.