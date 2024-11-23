Entertainment

Jennifer Garner sends adorable birthday wish to Mark Ruffalo: Watch

Judy Greer and Jennifer Garner rang in their ’13 Going on 30’ costar Mark Ruffalo’s 57th birthday with sweet tribute

  •
  • November 23, 2024

Jennifer Garner sends adorable birthday wish to Mark Ruffalo: Watch


Mark Ruffalo is receiving special birthday wish from his “girls” Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer!

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, November 22, the Elektra actress shared a short and sweet clip in which she and Greer delivered an adorable birthday wish for their 13 Going on 30 costar.

In the video, the adorable duo delivered their wishes simultaneously, with Garner kicking off saying, “Hey Mark Ruffalo,” followed by Greer’s greeting, “Hey Mark Ruffalo.”

“It’s your girls,” excitedly said the Deadpool and Wolverine actress, after which the What Women Want actress said, “Hi.”

Sending flying kisses to the Poor Things actor, both actresses said, “Happy Birthday Mark. We Love You.”

Dressed in casual T-shirts, the actresses let their hair open to flow freely with the breeze, as they proudly flaunted their bare face while recording the video.

On the work front, Jennifer Garner was last seen in Marvel Universe’s 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine in which she reprised her role as Elektra Natchios.

Mark Ruffalo also has multiple movies and tv shows in pipeline that include Mickey 17, Now You See Me 3, Crime 101, Task, and Hal & Harper.

Meanwhile, Judy Greer’s upcoming movies and tv shows include The Fire Inside, The Fisherwoman, The Long Walk, In Memoriam, and Rambler & the Birdie Machine.

