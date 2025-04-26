YouTube tests AI Overviews in search results with video carousel format

YouTube's latest feature is only accessible to a few YouTube Premium subscribers across the U.S.

YouTube announced that it is currently experimenting with a variant of Google’s Search's AI Overviews on the video-sharing platform.

The company is testing and implementing the cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) feature to show users clips from videos in a carousel which could be similar to the user’s query.

The latest feature expands the use case of AI Overviews, as the Gemini-powered tool will circulate video clips rather than text-based responses on the platform.

While this feature is currently being tested, it only supports a few certain topics.

YouTube's AI Overviews feature to show video clips

Currently, the latest feature is only accessible to a few YouTube Premium subscribers across the U.S. in English language. Once eligible users will receive access to AI Overviews.

A video carousel will appear on top of the search results page on YouTube, featuring a few clips from YouTube videos that address the query browsed by any user.

The video-streaming giant has yet to officially reveal details regarding how its AI Overviews results would work.

However, the company has mentioned that AI Overviews will not appear for every query. 

The feature will only appear when users seek products for shopping and find information regarding locations.

