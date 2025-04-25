Perplexity set to monitor user data to sell hyper-personalised ads

OpenAI's competitor artificial intelligence (AI) startup Perplexity's CEO Aravind Srinivas officially announced a significant update.
The company’s latest browser, Comet, will gather extensive user data over the Perplexity app to sell hyper-personalised ads.
The latest development comes as leading tech firms experience increasing scrutiny over their data-handling practices.
The latest browser will monitor users’ online activities such as acquisitions, travel plans, and more to establish detailed profiles, Srinivas stated.
Srinivas further mentioned that users will accept this monitoring as it will provide relevant ads.
"We plan to use all the context to build a better user profile and, maybe you know, through our discover feed we could show some ads there," he noted.
Perplexity's latest browser 'Comet' launch date
Perplexity's recently announced browser will be released in May as a part of Perplexity’s wider approach to outdo it’s rival Google.
In addition, Perplexity has collaborated with Motorola to pre-install its app on the Razr series, and discussions are reportedly underway with the South Korean tech giant Samsung.
Google is currently in court battling the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), which has been accused of monopolistic behaviour in search and digital advertising.
However, both OpenAI and Perplexity have exhibited interest in purchasing Chrome if Google is forced to sell.