Perplexity set to monitor user data to sell hyper-personalised ads

Perplexity's browser 'Comet' is set to launch in May as a part of Perplexity’s wider approach to outdo Google

Perplexity set to monitor user data to sell hyper-personalised ads
Perplexity set to monitor user data to sell hyper-personalised ads

OpenAI's competitor artificial intelligence (AI) startup Perplexity's CEO Aravind Srinivas officially announced a significant update.

The company’s latest browser, Comet, will gather extensive user data over the Perplexity app to sell hyper-personalised ads.

The latest development comes as leading tech firms experience increasing scrutiny over their data-handling practices.

The latest browser will monitor users’ online activities such as acquisitions, travel plans, and more to establish detailed profiles, Srinivas stated.

Srinivas further mentioned that users will accept this monitoring as it will provide relevant ads.

"We plan to use all the context to build a better user profile and, maybe you know, through our discover feed we could show some ads there," he noted.

Perplexity's latest browser 'Comet' launch date

Perplexity's recently announced browser will be released in May as a part of Perplexity’s wider approach to outdo it’s rival Google.

In addition, Perplexity has collaborated with Motorola to pre-install its app on the Razr series, and discussions are reportedly underway with the South Korean tech giant Samsung.

Google is currently in court battling the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), which has been accused of monopolistic behaviour in search and digital advertising.

However, both OpenAI and Perplexity have exhibited interest in purchasing Chrome if Google is forced to sell. 

Pope Francis' funeral: Michelle O'Neill confirms attendance alongside global leaders

Pope Francis' funeral: Michelle O'Neill confirms attendance alongside global leaders
Perplexity set to monitor user data to sell hyper-personalised ads

Perplexity set to monitor user data to sell hyper-personalised ads
Hannah Dugan arrested for obstructing justice in shocking courtroom twist

Hannah Dugan arrested for obstructing justice in shocking courtroom twist
Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart

Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart
TikTok brings support for ALT text for images
TikTok brings support for ALT text for images
Celestial smiley face: Moon, Venus, and Saturn to team up soon
Celestial smiley face: Moon, Venus, and Saturn to team up soon
OpenAI launches cost-effective version of ChatGPT deep research tool
OpenAI launches cost-effective version of ChatGPT deep research tool
YouTube to launch new UI for video player to celebrate 20th anniversary: Report
YouTube to launch new UI for video player to celebrate 20th anniversary: Report
China lifts off three new astronauts to space station
China lifts off three new astronauts to space station
Meta expands live translation feature to Ray-Ban smart glasses users
Meta expands live translation feature to Ray-Ban smart glasses users
Meta's Threads expands ad capabilities to global advertisers
Meta's Threads expands ad capabilities to global advertisers
WhatsApp launches ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ features for secure interaction
WhatsApp launches ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ features for secure interaction
YouTube TV redesign set to launch soon: What to expect
YouTube TV redesign set to launch soon: What to expect
Google abandons plans for third-party cookie changes in Chrome
Google abandons plans for third-party cookie changes in Chrome
Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more
Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more
Intel to cut over 20% of employees under new CEO: Report
Intel to cut over 20% of employees under new CEO: Report