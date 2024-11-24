World

Donald Trump completes cabinet with Agriculture Secretary announcement

Trump in the final cabinet announcement names Brooke Rollins as head of the Department of Agriculture

  by Web Desk
  November 24, 2024
Donald Trump completes cabinet with Agriculture Secretary announcement
Donald Trump completes cabinet with Agriculture Secretary announcement 

The upcoming US President Donald Trump has nominated the president of the America First Policy Institute, Brooke Rollins, as Agriculture Secretary.

According to BBC, the latest nomination marked the completion of his top cabinet picks for his second term in the White House.

Trump said in a statement, “As our next Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American farmers, who are truly the backbone of our country.”

Moreover, Rollins is a long-time ally of the Republican president and co-founder and president of the pro-Trump right-wing think tank, the America First Policy Institute. She also served as director of the Office of American Innovation and acting director of the Domestic Policy Council during his first term in office.

Donald Trump's Nominations For Top Cabinet Members

The announcement of the nomination for Agriculture Secretary marks a full stop to Donald Trump’s picks for his 15-member cabinet who will help him during his time in office. The nominee will have to be confirmed by the Senate.

The nomination for Trump’s top cabinet members includes,

• Secretary of State: Marco Rubio

• Defence Secretary: Pete Hegseth

• Attorney general: Pam Bondi

• Department of the Interior: Doug Burgum

• Health and human services: Robert F Kennedy Jr

• Veterans' Affairs: Doug Collins

• Department of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem

• Transportation Secretary: Sean Duffy

• Energy Secretary: Chris Wright

• Commerce secretary: Howard Lutnick

• Education Secretary: Linda McMahon

• Treasury Secretary: Scott Bessent

• Office of Management and Budget: Russell Vought

• Labour Secretary: Lori Chavez-DeRemer

• Housing Secretary: Scott Turner

• Agriculture secretary: Brooke Rollins

