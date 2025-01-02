Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco delay wedding plans until they sign ‘prenup’

Selena Gomez has reportedly taken a major step before tying the knot with fiancé Benny Blanco.
The romantic couple got engaged in December 2024 after dating for almost a month.
A source recently told Life&Style that the Rare Beauty founder seemingly wants to “protect” herself by signing a prenup with Benny before wedding.
As per the reports, Selena is “excited to do all the normal bridal checklist stuff, like dress shopping, flower shopping, food tastings, with her friends. Selena adores Benny, and she’s got zero doubt in her mind that they’ll last. She wouldn’t have said yes to his proposal otherwise.”
However, the Only Murders in the Building star “has to protect herself” since Rare Beauty is a business she “built from scratch and is justifiably proud and protective over.”
The insider also noted that the prenup discussions will expectedly settle in without any disagreements as Benny understands where she’s coming from and he “wouldn’t dream of challenging Selena on this issue at all.”
The music producer has estimated net worth of $50 million himself.
Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has a net worth of $1.3 billion as of September 2024.