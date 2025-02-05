Royal

Meghan Markle, Billie Eilish team up to surprise 15-year-old LA fire victim

  • February 05, 2025
Meghan Markle and Billie Eilish know how to win hearts!

The Duchess of Sussex, and Grammy-winning singer joined forces to surprise a teenage girl who lost everything in the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Taking to her newly-launched Instagram account on Tuesday, Meghan shared a heartwarming story in a video with her 1.6M followers.

“About two or three weeks ago, when my husband and I were in Altadena, we went to a community where all the homes were left in ashes," the Suits star shared after receiving a very special delivery.

While there, Markle met a woman and her 15-year-old daughter whose home had been completely destroyed in the fire.

The mom began to explain how the first thing the teen was searching is a Billie Eilish concert T-shirt that she had left behind in her home.

"She had left it in the washing machine or the dryer, and of course, they now see their home, and the washing machine and dryer are ash. They’re not there anymore," Markle said.


Determined to help, Meghan reached out to her network to see if anyone could get in touch with Billie Eilish.

“So I said, ‘Well, I don’t know Billie Eilish, but I’m going to figure out how to get you this shirt," she said, adding, “I thought of everybody I knew, and I made a voice note, asking, ‘Please, can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish?'"

Thanks to the help of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo, Meghan was able to get in touch with Billie Eilish, who generously sent a package of merchandise, including a signed T-shirt, to the teenage girl.

“Huge thank you, Billie Eilish. This is going to mean so much to her. And honestly, to Adam Levine and Behati [Prinsloo], you guys helped get this over the line,” Markle said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been actively supporting the community affected by the wildfires.

