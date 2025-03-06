King Felipe, Queen Letizia promote ‘artistic creation’ at special event

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been promoting contemporary art.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, March 5, the Spanish Royal Family shared the latest update of the King and Queen, revealing that they inaugurated the 44th International Contemporary Art Fair-ARCOmadrid.
The Palace also noted that the event, which is held from March 5 to 9, 2025, marks the attendance of nearly 95,000 visitors, 1,300 artists and 800 collectors from 36 different countries.
In the post, they also shared a clip featuring King Felipe and Queen Letizia joyfully engaging with the people present at the event.
Meanwhile, in another post, which showcased a huge carousel of photos from the event, the Royal Family stated, “The King and Queen will once again preside over the inauguration of the 44th International Contemporary Art Fair-ARCOmadrid; one of the main platforms of the art market and an essential part of the international circuit for the promotion and dissemination of artistic creation.”
They added, “This new edition will have the Amazon as its central project and the works of 214 galleries from 36 different countries will be available to more than 1,300 artists, 800 collectors and 95,000 visitors from 5 to 9 March at the IFEMA exhibition centre (Madrid).”
King Felipe’s latest engagement comes just some time after he visited the Toledo Infantry Academy and met Ukrainian soldiers.