King Frederik, Queen Mary wrap Finland visit with splendid ‘return event’

King Frederik and Queen Mary have concluded their memorable Finland visit with a formal farewell event.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, March 5, the Royal Family of Denmark shared that the Monarch and the Queen have wrapped their two-day state visit with a return event which was attended by the Finland’s President Alexander Stubb and his wife Suzanne Innes.
The Palace captioned, “To conclude the state visit to Finland, the Royal Couple hosted a return event in Finlandia Hall this evening, where the Presidential Couple and a number of guests were gathered.”
Sharing details about the event, they continued, “The evening featured musical performances from the Copenhagen Boys' Choir and the Finnish boys' choir Cantores Minores, who performed in the building designed by architect Alvar Aalto."
Related: King Frederik, Queen Mary share big update before starting Finland tour
They added, "On the occasion of the event, Finlandia Hall was illuminated by a light show inspired by the northern lights.”
The Danish Royal Family also shared that the party began with King Frederik’s heartwarming welcome speech in which he spoke of the strong bond between Denmark and Finland.
For the farewell event, King Frederik donned a blue suit with maroon tie, while Queen Mary radiated charm in a stunning white outfit.
Also read: King Frederik, Queen Mary light up dance floor at grand royal event
President Alexander Stubb graced the event in a black suit, while his wife, Suzanne, wore a beautiful dress featuring black pattern.