Arjun Kapoor makes surprising revelation about Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

'Singham Again' actor Arjun Kapoor is the step-brother of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Arjun Kapoor is the brother actively taking care of his sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor!

In an interview with Galatta Media, the Half Girlfriend actor shared there have been days when they held his hand and pulled him out of his vulnerable phase.

He said, “They both have been really solid behind me, and I know it sounds like I am the brother who is taking care of them and all that. It’s not always like that. There are moments where you are also vulnerable.”

“Janhvi has seen that vulnerable side of me. You question life, you question choices, you question is it all worth it, you question what will happen because you have to realise that negativity is a constant in our profession,” the 2 States actor went on elaborating.

Further adding, “It’s just that the volume of it sometimes reaches a point where your head just wants to explode."

Dwelling deep into his bond with the ladies, the Ek Villain Returns star revealed, “I am better off for having Janhvi and Khushi in my life. I love them a lot. I care for them a lot and I am so glad that they are doing well and I am happy to say that they are very well brought up kids."

It is pertinent to mention that Janhvi and Khuishi Kapoor are Arjun Kapoor’s step-sisters from Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s marriage.

