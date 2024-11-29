Brawadis gets immersed in Thanksgiving vibes enjoying THIS fun activity

Brawadis is enjoying every moment of his Thanksgiving!
Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, November 28, the YouTuber and social media star, 29, offered peeks inside his holiday celebrations and revealed how he is spending the day.
The internet sensation, who is known for his enthusiasm for football, enjoyed Thanksgiving watching football match, the activity that he truly enjoys the most.
Sharing a snap of his TV screen on which a football match was going on, the social media star captioned, “Thanksgiving football.”
He also added a poll in the Story asking “Who wins?” on which one option read “Giants,” while the other read “Cowboys.”
In the next story, Brawadis was seen dressed in baggy casual outfit with white sneakers as he posed in front of a full-length mirror.
“Happy thanksgiving everybody,” he captioned.
Brawadis age:
The YouTube star was born on June 23, 1995 in San Diego, California and is 29-year-old. He
Brawadis, whose full name is Brandon Awadis, has spent much of his childhood in his hometown. He is a graduate in journalism with an emphasis in media studies.
Brawadis height:
The Instagram sensation’s height is 5' 10.8" feet which is equal to 1.79 meters.
Brawadis net worth:
According to Sportskeeda Wiki, Brawadis net worth is estimated to be $6 million, as reported by multiple sources.
Brawadis and Jasmine:
The YouTube sensation began dating Jasmine in 2022, and introduced her to his parents in a YouTube video in March 2023.
Did Brawadis and Jasmine break up?
Brawadis and Jasmine parted their ways in late 2023. The social media star accused Jasmine of cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend.