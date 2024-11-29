Entertainment

Brawadis gets immersed in Thanksgiving vibes enjoying THIS fun activity

The YouTuber and social media star had a cozy Thanksgiving as he spent time doing THIS activity

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Brawadis gets immersed in Thanksgiving vibes enjoying THIS fun activity
Brawadis gets immersed in Thanksgiving vibes enjoying THIS fun activity

Brawadis is enjoying every moment of his Thanksgiving!

Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, November 28, the YouTuber and social media star, 29, offered peeks inside his holiday celebrations and revealed how he is spending the day.

The internet sensation, who is known for his enthusiasm for football, enjoyed Thanksgiving watching football match, the activity that he truly enjoys the most.

Sharing a snap of his TV screen on which a football match was going on, the social media star captioned, “Thanksgiving football.”

He also added a poll in the Story asking “Who wins?” on which one option read “Giants,” while the other read “Cowboys.”

Brawadis Instagram Stories
Brawadis Instagram Stories

In the next story, Brawadis was seen dressed in baggy casual outfit with white sneakers as he posed in front of a full-length mirror.

“Happy thanksgiving everybody,” he captioned.

Brawadis age:

The YouTube star was born on June 23, 1995 in San Diego, California and is 29-year-old. He

Brawadis, whose full name is Brandon Awadis, has spent much of his childhood in his hometown. He is a graduate in journalism with an emphasis in media studies.

Brawadis height:

The Instagram sensation’s height is 5' 10.8" feet which is equal to 1.79 meters.

Brawadis net worth:

According to Sportskeeda Wiki, Brawadis net worth is estimated to be $6 million, as reported by multiple sources.

Brawadis and Jasmine:

The YouTube sensation began dating Jasmine in 2022, and introduced her to his parents in a YouTube video in March 2023.

Did Brawadis and Jasmine break up?

Brawadis and Jasmine parted their ways in late 2023. The social media star accused Jasmine of cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend.

'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away

'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away

Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist

Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist
Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors

Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors
Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths

Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths
Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist
Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist
Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors
Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors
Johnny Depp sparks dating rumours with mystery lady
Johnny Depp sparks dating rumours with mystery lady
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan to break engagement news on Thanksgiving?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan to break engagement news on Thanksgiving?
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck's Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck's Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner
Ed Sheeran announces big surprise for fans on Thanksgiving
Ed Sheeran announces big surprise for fans on Thanksgiving
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes first appearance after his funeral
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes first appearance after his funeral
Sabrina Carpenter gives big nod to Ariana Grande on Thanksgiving
Sabrina Carpenter gives big nod to Ariana Grande on Thanksgiving
Ben Affleck ditches JLo and celebrate Thanksgiving with ex Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck ditches JLo and celebrate Thanksgiving with ex Jennifer Garner
Kylie Jenner receives shocking blow from Timothée Chalamet on Thanksgiving
Kylie Jenner receives shocking blow from Timothée Chalamet on Thanksgiving
Selena Gomez offers peek into her intimate Thanksgiving with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez offers peek into her intimate Thanksgiving with Benny Blanco
Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper
Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper