Cher, Jimmy Fallon give Thanksgiving treat to fans with turkey-themed duet: Watch

Cher and Jimmy Fallon take Thanksgiving to next level with hilarious sketch

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024


Cher leaves her fans in stitches with turkey-themed performance!

In the cold open for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the music legend collaborated with host Jimmy Fallon to give a side-splitting Gobble Medley performance but as a turkey.

Dressed in matching full-body turkey costumes with vibrant feathers, turkey headpieces, and talon slippers, the duo called themselves "The Turkettes," and took the stage to perform a mashup of Cher's iconic songs, with every lyric replaced by turkey noises.

The Gobble Medley kicked off to the tune of I Got You Babe, Cher's 1965 hit song with Sonny Bono, before transitioning to her more upbeat If I Could Turn Back Time and Believe, but with new lyrics only containing two words, "gobble" and "bawk.”

During the performance, Fallon and Cher struggled to keep a straight face, with both of them breaking into laughter at various points.

"Cher, ladies and gentlemen! Happy Thanksgiving " Fallon said at the end of the hilarious set.

Moreover, Cher has recently published the first volume of her memoir, simply entitled Cher, based on her life and career up until her move to New York. 

