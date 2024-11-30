King Frederik to enjoy Christmas with family as key royals skip festivities

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Queen Margrethe of Denmark will be joined by her son, King Frederik, and daughter-in-law, Queen Mary, for the Christmas celebrations this year but notable absences will include Prince Joachim and Princess Marie.

The Danish Royal house took the Instagram account on Friday to shared the post that said the King and Queen would be celebrating Christmas at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus.

The post also revealed that Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, who abdicated from the throne in January, will also be with them.

As per the palace, the Danish monarch will be accompanied by their children Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 17, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13.

Notably, the residence in Aarhus is the Royal Family's Christmas since the King was a child, with only a few exceptions.

King Frederik will be staying at the Castle from December 23 to 26 while his mother will be there from December 20 to 30.

In the announcement, they noted, “This year, Aarhus once again forms the setting for the Royal Family's Christmas.”

The palace continued, “'Their Majesties the King and Queen, together with Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Prince, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, will celebrate Christmas at Marselisborg Castle together with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe.”

For Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's absence, the mentioned, “Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie celebrate Christmas together with their children at the Princess's family.”

To note, previously, Prince Joachim and his wife held a strained relationship with the family after Queen Margrethe took royal titles from their children in 2022 and he now works as a defence industry attache and lives in Washington DC. 

